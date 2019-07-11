Copper Pearl

Baby Bandana Drool Bibs (4 Pack)

Our bandana bibs a.k.a. bibdanas, are made of 100% cotton knit on the front and 100% soft, absorbent polyester fleece on the back. Our bibs will keep your baby dry even with lots of drool and dribble. They’re great for drooling and teething babies. Designs such as our noah sloths are trendy and chic so your baby's style is sure to be noticed... You'll no longer have to worry about boring and ugly bibs covering up your child's cute outfit. 2 adjustable snaps make this great for infants and toddlers (age: 3-24 months) and get rid of that annoying Velcro. The bandana shape is unique and fresh. You'll never get tired of putting your child in their "bibdana" drool bib. It's like a cute baby scarf, but it’s functional too. Our designs are gender neutral so they make every baby boy or baby girl a hip baby. Our bibs are a great alternative to traditional drool catchers such as burp rags and burp cloths. These baby bibs make the best baby gifts so make sure to add them to your baby gift registry if you're expecting! Also, if you are a photographer this is a great baby prop / toddler prop for baby photography!