Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Necklaces
Antonia Guise
‘b’ Anne Initial Necklace
£145.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Antonia Guise
Need a few alternatives?
Antonia Guise
'b' Anne Initial Necklace
BUY
£145.00
Antonia Guise
Ana Luisa
Temple Green Layered Necklace Set
BUY
$115.00
Ana Luisa
Maya Brenner
Custom Gold Necklace - 2 Letter
BUY
£280.00
Maya Brenner
Daniella Draper
Gold Midi Star Trace Chain Necklace
BUY
£1275.00
Daniella Draper
More from Necklaces
Antonia Guise
'b' Anne Initial Necklace
BUY
£145.00
Antonia Guise
Ana Luisa
Temple Green Layered Necklace Set
BUY
$115.00
Ana Luisa
Maya Brenner
Custom Gold Necklace - 2 Letter
BUY
£280.00
Maya Brenner
Daniella Draper
Gold Midi Star Trace Chain Necklace
BUY
£1275.00
Daniella Draper
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted