Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
The Citizenry
Aziza Area Rug – 6′ X 9′
$1195.00
$995.00
Buy Now
Review It
At The Citizenry
Meticulously handcrafted in the mountains of Morocco, this authentic Beni Ourain rug is as soft as it is beautiful.
Need a few alternatives?
The Citizenry
Amman Runner
BUY
$230.00
$425.00
The Citizenry
The Citizenry
Bassi Accent Rug
BUY
$80.00
$145.00
The Citizenry
The Citizenry
Seya Area Rug - 6' X 9'
BUY
$1500.00
$2775.00
The Citizenry
The Citizenry
Samira Rug - Tobacco - 6' X 9'
BUY
$975.00
$1215.00
The Citizenry
More from The Citizenry
The Citizenry
Lokon Cane Headboard
BUY
$350.00
$495.00
The Citizenry
The Citizenry
Organic Plush Bath Towel Sets
BUY
$115.00
$135.00
The Citizenry
The Citizenry
Organic Turkish Cotton Duvet Cover
BUY
$150.00
$235.00
The Citizenry
The Citizenry
Organic Turkish Cotton Sheet Set
BUY
$145.00
$220.00
The Citizenry
More from Décor
extra&ordinary
Collection Gravity - Sculptural Candle Holder - Pebble
BUY
£35.00
extra&ordinary
Habitat
Hestia Marble Tea Light Holder
BUY
£20.00
Habitat
The Citizenry
Rayos Lumbar Pillow
BUY
$145.00
$205.00
The Citizenry
The Citizenry
Torres Leather Pillow
BUY
$160.00
$215.00
The Citizenry
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted