Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Foria
Awaken Arousal Oil Botanicals
$40.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Foria Wellness
More from Foria
Foria
Intimacy Bath Salts With Cbd
BUY
$52.00
Foria Wellness
Foria
The Quickie Set With Cbd
BUY
$44.00
Nordstrom
Foria
Intimacy Sex Oil With Cbd
BUY
$44.00
Foria
Foria
Quickie Kit
BUY
$33.00
$44.00
Foria
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted