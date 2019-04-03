Description
Pull-on short from Adidas by Alexander Wang. Gathered elastic waistband with bungee adjustment. On-seam side pockets. Cotton jersey panel at ousteams. Upside-down embroidered and printed logo at front. Contrast topstitching. Unlined.
• Stretch Technical Jersey
• 68% nylon, 32% spandex
• 100% cotton contrast
• Machine wash
• Imported
Sizing
Garment Measurements
13.5” waist
19“ hips
12.5” rise
5.75” inseam
12.5” leg opening
Measurements taken from size small.
Model Measurements
Model is in size small.
Model is 5'9" | 30” bust | 25” waist | 36” hips
Fit Notes
Relaxed fit.
