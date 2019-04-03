Search
Products fromShopClothingShorts
Adidas Originals by Alexander Wang

Aw Nylon Short

$161.00
At Need Supply
Description Pull-on short from Adidas by Alexander Wang. Gathered elastic waistband with bungee adjustment. On-seam side pockets. Cotton jersey panel at ousteams. Upside-down embroidered and printed logo at front. Contrast topstitching. Unlined. • Stretch Technical Jersey • 68% nylon, 32% spandex • 100% cotton contrast • Machine wash • Imported Sizing Garment Measurements 13.5” waist 19“ hips 12.5” rise 5.75” inseam 12.5” leg opening Measurements taken from size small. Model Measurements Model is in size small. Model is 5'9" | 30” bust | 25” waist | 36” hips Fit Notes Relaxed fit. Shipping Free standard domestic shipping. Free 2-Day domestic shipping on orders over $200. Free return shipping within the US. Find out more. View Domestic Rates Priority international flat rate of $25. View International Rates
Featured in 1 story
If You Hate Shorts, Try These
by Eliza Huber