Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
Anthropologie
Aviva Frame
$24.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Due to the handcrafted nature of this item, expect slight variation in the appearance of each unique piece. Resin, brass, MDF, brass, iron. Imported.
Need a few alternatives?
Amara
Habibi Mango Wood Photo Frame - 5x7"
$45.00
from
Nkuku
BUY
H&M
Eye-shaped Mirror
£19.98
from
H&M
BUY
Aura Frames
Digital Photo Frame
$299.99
from
Best Buy
BUY
Loft by Umbra
6 Clip Board Frame
$24.99
$23.74
from
Target.com
BUY
More from Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Insight Mug
$14.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Monogram Beaded Bracelet
$28.00
$21.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Victoria Rug
$98.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Aviva Frame
$24.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from Décor
Now House by Jonathan Adler
Now House Jonathan Adler Chroma Decanter
$58.00
from
Amazon
BUY
CHP
Chp Ceramic Vase (set Of 3)
$23.98
from
Amazon
BUY
Homesick
Homesick Scented Candle, Nighttime Slumber
$40.94
from
Amazon
BUY
Verloop
All Over Pom Pillow
$76.00
$53.20
from
ban.do
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted