Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Misha Collection
Avery Sequin Slip Dress
$325.00
$97.49
Buy Now
Review It
At Saks Fifth Avenue
Wardrobe essential stilettos with a clean silhouette. Self-covered heel, 3.75 (95mm). Leather upper. Open toe. Adjustable ankle strap. Leather lining. Padded insole. Leather sole. Imported.
Featured in 1 story
Shop Your Favorite Selena Gomez Looks For Less
by
Landon Peoples
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
ASOS CURVE
Midi Dress In Wallpaper Print
$67.70
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
Suno
Short-sleeve Floral Cutout Dress
$695.00
from
Neiman Marcus
BUY
DETAILS
Uma Wang
Sheer Long Dress
$1345.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
DETAILS
MiH
Eastman Denim Dress
$340.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Dresses
DETAILS
Free People
Coronado Maxi Dress
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Eloquii
V-neck A-line Dress
$99.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Dobby Puff Sleeve Babydoll Dress
$69.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Wilfred
Only Slip Dress
$118.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
More from Celebs & Influencers
The Feel Good Project
Why Fashion Influencers Are "Pivoting" To Anxiety
Yana Sheptovetskaya started posting reviews of beauty products on Instagram in the spring of 2016, using the handle @Gelcream. A former fashion editor,
by
Eliza Brooke
unstyled
Dorinda Medley Never Wanted To Be A Real Housewife, But Here We Are
Imagine an alternate reality TV history where “I made it nice” never became a thing. Dorinda Medley may be gearing up to film her sixth season on The
by
Justin Ravitz
Celebrity Style
What It Means To Be A VSCO Girl
Merriam-Webster defines the “VSCO girl” as... Well, actually, Merriam-Webster doesn’t actually have a definition for VSCO girl available. But Urban
by
Alejandra Salazar
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted