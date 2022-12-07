United States
Aveeno
Daily Moisturizing Oil Mist
$9.99
At Target
Spray bottle of Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Dry Oil Mist for daily moisturization Body oil spray for dry, rough, and sensitive skin leaves skin smoother and more even in 1 week 92% of testers agree that after application skin instantly looks smoother and more even Formulated with 98% naturally derived ingredients including oat oil and jojoba oil Daily moisturizing body oil from a dermatologist-recommended skincare brand for over 65 years Packaging contains recycled content. Each package is made with at least 30% Post-Consumer Recycled Plastic.