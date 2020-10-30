We Are Knitters

Avanto Beanie – Knitting Kit

$44.00

Buy Now Review It

At We Are Knitters

Easy level The kit contains: * 1 Skein of Petite Wool (100 gr). * 8 mm / UK 0 / US 11 wooden knitting needles. * The pattern * A Small Knitter's sewing needle * The embroidered label * WAK Packaging Image color: Grey For each special yarn color (confetti, hand painted, or tie dye) an extra price is added to the final price which you’ll see reflected automatically when you select one of these colors. This pattern is written for straight needles but, you can choose the one that suits you best.