Search
Products fromShopClothingSwimwear
Ganni

Avalon Leopard Print Swimsuit

$160.00$79.98
At Need Supply
Description Leopard print one-piece swimsuit from Ganni. Pulls on. Plunging halter neckline with tie fastening. Surplice-style front with ruffled trim. Fully lined. Moderate seat coverage. • Poly Swimwear • 82% polyamide, 18% elastane • Machine wash • Imported Sizing Garment Measurements 10.5" chest 8.75" shoulder to shoulder 26" front length 10" leg opening Measurements taken from size 36. Model Measurements Model is in size 36. Model is 5'9" | 30” bust | 24” waist | 34.5” hips Fit Notes Tight fit. Sizing Notes Danish sizes listed. Shipping Free standard domestic shipping. Free 2-Day domestic shipping on orders over $100. Free return shipping within the US. Find out more. View Domestic Rates Priority international flat rate of $25. View International Rates
Featured in 1 story
15 Leopard Print Swimsuits To Snatch Up Now
by Eliza Huber