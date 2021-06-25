Cuisinart

Automatic Cold Brew Coffeemaker

7-cup glass carafe with removable stainless steel filter lid makes ready-to-drink cold brew Coffee in as little as 25-45 minutes Strength Selector for mild (25 min), medium(35 min) and bold(45 min) Clear brewing chamber; removable water tank and Coffee filter basket for easy filling and cleaning Coffee release lever with indicator light. MC Cubic Feet: 1.569 Glass carafe can be used to store Coffee in refrigerator for up to 2 weeks All removable parts are dishwasher safe; Limited 3-year warranty Cuisinart introduces a new way to make authentic cold brew Coffee - in as little as 25 minutes! like traditional cold brewers, the automatic cold brew coffeemaker saturates Coffee grounds in cool water, never exposing them to the high temperatures that release oils which can create an acidic taste. Unique spin technology circulates Coffee through water for total flavor extraction in a fraction of the time manual brewers require. Results are naturally smoother and sweeter! three flavor strength options provide a customized Coffee experience unique to cold brew, and Coffee can be refrigerated in the 7-cup glass carafe for up to two weeks. The carafe and all removable parts are dishwasher safe for quick and easy cleanup. Features: Makes ready-to-drink cold brew coffee in as little as 25 minutes|7 cup glass carafe with removable stainless steel filter lid|Strength selector for mild (25 min) medium (35 min) and bold (45 min)|Clear brewing chamber|Removable water tank and coffee filter basket for easy filing and cleaning|Coffee release lever with indicator light|Glass carafe can be used to store coffee in refrigerator for up to 2 weeks|All removable parts are dishwasher safe|Limited 3-Year Warranty