Overview A global icon with over 250 careers and counting, Barbie™ breaks down boundaries, inspiring us all to live that dream life. Since 1959, her unwavering ambition and optimism keep her evergreen in our hearts, while her drive for representation and diversity leads us into a brighter future. This season, Vans is teaming up with the iconic 90s Barbie for a heritage-inspired collection that celebrates self-expression and style. Featuring playful nods to Barbie with sun-kissed pinks, retro prints, and subtle Off The Wall twists, the Vans X Barbie Authentic Stackform elevates our original low-top silhouette with fashion-forward details. Discover a truly unique look with this limited-edition platform shoe as Barbie’s pink hues merge with a punk aesthetic, reminding us that with a little creativity, anything is possible. Vans X Barbie collection 34 mm platform height Glossy coated canvas uppers Barbie™ branding Molded rubber star heel scab Pink checkerboard footbed Comes with 3 laces to choose from Signature rubber waffle outsoles with custom Barbie swirl print 4 metal eyelet lace rows for sizes 3.5-6 5 metal eyelet lace rows for sizes 6.5 and up