Reformation
Austino Cashmere Ribbed Pant
$248.00$186.00
Like sleeves for your legs. The Austino is a high waisted, full length pant with an elastic waistband, ribbed fabric detail, and relaxed fit. We’re working to eliminate virgin cashmere–and its big carbon footprint–with our new 90% recycled, 10% virgin cashmere. It's not perfect (yet), but it has 87% less of the carbon impact than conventional cashmere, and 100% of the cuteness.