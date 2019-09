Topshop

Austin Floral Daisy Print Angel Sleeve Midi Dress

£39.00

The Austin is back and more stylish than ever! Embrace our hero piece from our Topshop Loves collection, the midi dress with angel sleeves. Designed in a feminine floral print, detailed with an open back and elevated with front slits, this floaty ensemble is made for spring summer season. 100% Polyester. Machine wash.Model's height is 5'9 and she wears a size 8.