Warp + Weft

Aus Plus – Skirt

$98.00 $58.00

Buy Now Review It

At Warp + Weft

At home in Austin or just about anywhere else, our versatile high rise skirt is the next best thing to wearing jeans. Crafted with classic denim styling and a flattering A-line shape, it’s inspired by vintage finds made modern with our advanced fabric technology for the perfect fit.