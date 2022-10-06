Augustinus Bader

The Rich Cream

$280.00

Augustinus Bader's award-winning daily moisturizer that's backed up by 30 years of research and innovation and has an intensely luxurious, hydrating and nourishing formula Good to Know: Vegan and free of gluten, GMOs, parabens, silicones, fragrance, SLS, SLES, DEA, heavy metals, talc and petrolatum/paraffin/mineral oil What It Does: Formulated with the brand's signature TFC8 complex, which features high-grade vitamins, natural amino acids, and plant extracts, this rich face cream will soothe, clarify, and renew your skin for a radiant, hydrated and smooth complexion Key Ingredients: Evening Primrose Oil, Squalane, Vitamin E (Tocopheryl Acetate), Hyaluronic Acid, Hydrolyzed Rice Protein Skin Type: Normal or dry skin How to Use: Apply to clean, dry skin, smoothing a pea-sized amount over the face and neck morning and evening Formulation: Cream Made in France