NARS

Audacious Lipstick

£26.00

Buy Now Review It

At Cult Beauty

Beautifully bold, seriously chic and incredibly high-performing, NARS’ Audacious Lipstick is everything we love about this cult classic brand. Living up to its name, this audaciously pigmented lipstick offers dramatic depth and full, fabulous coverage in a single luxurious stroke. The full-coverage, long-lasting, creamy formula is enriched with nourishing ingredients to keep lips superbly smooth. Our expert curators (and your fellow make up fanatics) have selected the most flattering, covetable and lip-enhancing shades to house on our online shelves. Our hue highlights? Dusty mauve ‘Anna’, oxblood burgundy ‘Charlotte’ and pink-beige ‘Raquel’. Pick your favourites and prepare to become a fully-fledged NARSissist (if you aren’t one already…)