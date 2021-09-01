Palmer // Harding

Palmer//Harding’s Atori Blazer and the entire AW20 collection was inspired by the striking details and silhouettes of the 1980s and model muse, Amalia Vairelli. Designed with a single-breasted bodice and chic peak lapels, it’s meant to be worn slim, hugging your curves. The D-ring statement belt buckle is functional and it’s unique placement on the blazer allows for a more contemporary aesthetic while the traditional tailoring is something the brand is well known for. Pair the blazer with your favorite jeans for a casual, everyday look and dress it up with a chic leather skirt with boots. Fits true to size. 54% Recycled Polyester, 44% Virgin Wool, 2% Elastane Lining 100% Satin Cupro Mid-weight twill Fits true to size Slight stretch Dry clean