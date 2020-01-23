Athletic Propulsion Labs

Athletic Propulsion Labs Ascend

The Athletic Propulsion Labs Ascend is the perfect solution for all your training needs. The first training shoe from Athletic Propulsion Labs boasts an impressive list of features including a mid-cut silhouette, full length honeycomb mesh and minimal overlays. An articulated eye row provides flexible lockdown, and numerous lacing options for a custom fit. Cushioning is provided by the proprietary Athletic Propulsion Labs Propelium® midsole/outsole for extreme comfort and clean looks. The Ascend will elevate your training and your style. 8mm drop.