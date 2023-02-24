Intimately

At Home Mesh Bralette

$30.00 $24.95

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Style No. 76199496; Color Code: 065 So soft in a feminine silhouette, this sweet bra features a minimal design and adjustable shoulder straps with ruched detailing. Fit: Unstructured, adjustable fit Features: Lightweight, soft fabrication, ruching at bust, adjustable shoulder straps, bandeau-inspired style Why We <3 It: This made-for-everyday bra is the perfect lightweight base-layer for lounging around and hanging out. Intimately Our softest intimates and best-ever base layers. Intimately is an in-house label. Care/Import Hand Wash Cold Import