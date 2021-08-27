Ganni

Asymmetrical Wavy Ruched Tee

£95.00

Asymmetrical tee in organic cotton jersey, featuring wavy, one-sided ruching, contrast stitching, and longer-length short sleeves. Dress up with heels and a skirt or tuck into jeans for a more casual look. 100% CERTIFIED ORGANIC COTTON This piece is made of 100% certified organic cotton, which has proven a lower environmental impact than conventional cotton, as it reduces water usage, greenhouse gas emissions, and the amount of chemicals used. Relaxed, slightly boxy silhouette Crew neckline Hip-length Puffy short elasticated sleeves Slip-on style, no closure Soft, mediumweight 100% cotton jersey fabric The model is 178 cm / 5"8 and wears a size UK 10