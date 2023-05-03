Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Abercrombie and Fitch
Asymmetrical Strappy Ruched Midi Dress
$100.00
$79.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Abercrombie and Fitch
Need a few alternatives?
Norma Kamali
Walter Off-the-shoulder Ruched Stretch-jersey Midi Dres
BUY
$205.00
Net-A-Porter
Ganni
Floral Ruched Mesh Midi Dress
BUY
$325.00
Nordstrom
Rare London
Ruched Asymmetrical Midi Dress
BUY
$89.00
Urban Outfitters
H&M
Gathered Mesh Dress
BUY
$21.99
$34.99
H&M
More from Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch
Asymmetrical Strappy Ruched Midi Dress
BUY
$79.99
$100.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch
2000s Utility Micro Mini Skirt
BUY
$75.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch
Long-sleeve Hardware Mini Sweater Dress
BUY
$59.99
$90.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch
High Rise Skinny Jean
BUY
$89.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
More from Dresses
Norma Kamali
Walter Off-the-shoulder Ruched Stretch-jersey Midi Dres
BUY
$205.00
Net-A-Porter
Ganni
Floral Ruched Mesh Midi Dress
BUY
$325.00
Nordstrom
Rare London
Ruched Asymmetrical Midi Dress
BUY
$89.00
Urban Outfitters
H&M
Gathered Mesh Dress
BUY
$21.99
$34.99
H&M
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted