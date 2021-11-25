Shein x Flaws of Couture

Asymmetrical Neck Single Breasted Dress

C$43.00 C$33.99

SHEIN X Flaws Of Couture SHEIN X spotlights the latest indie designers to fashion lovers around the world. Color: Royal Blue Style: Elegant Pattern Type: Plain Details: Asymmetrical, Button Front Season: Spring/Fall Type: Fitted Neckline: Asymmetrical Neck Sleeve Length: Long Sleeve Sleeve Type: Regular Sleeve Waist Line: Natural Hem Shaped: Asymmetrical Length: Midi Fit Type: Regular Fit Fabric: Slight Stretch Material: Polyester Composition: 80% Polyester, 20% Viscose Care Instructions: Machine wash or professional dry clean Sheer: No