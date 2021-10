Parade

Asymmetrical Bralette Re:play

$28.00 $20.00

Buy Now Review It

At Parade

Meet our newest bralette—inspired by your favorite summer tops, designed with feedback from our community. 3 layers of Re:Play fabric add everyday coverage and support, making this bralette perfect for wearing in or showing off. Featuring a feather-light, hidden band for the most comfortable underboob experience.