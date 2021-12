A.W.A.K.E MODE

Asymmetric Stretch-cady Top

£345.00 £172.50

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Part of the Fall '21 collection, A.W.A.K.E. MODE's top is designed to sit elegantly off one shoulder, creating a striking asymmetric silhouette. It's cut from smooth, stretchy beige cady and has flared split cuffs. It'll look so chic styled with tailored wide-leg pants or a plissé midi skirt.