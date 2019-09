Saint Laurent

Asymmetric-strap Velvet Dress

£1465.00

Buy Now Review It

At MatchesFashion.com

Saint Laurent Creative Director Anthony Vaccarello strikes the after-dark balance of seductive yet flattering in this little black dress. It's expertly made from supple velvet to a second-skin silhouette supported by a strap that crosses the body and segues around the neck, leaving a sultry asymmetric cut out. Complement it with black stilettos and the label's signature heart clutch for a glamorous edit.