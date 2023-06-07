Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Coperni
Asymmetric Flower Ribbed Tank Top
$918.86
$611.04
Buy Now
Review It
At Cettire
75% Viscose, 23% Polyamide, 2% Elastane Made in Italy Designer Model Number: COPML57603 Designer Colour: WHITEWHITE
More from Coperni
Coperni
Denim Bridge Cowboy Boots
BUY
$1100.00
Incu
Coperni
Pvc Over-the-knee Boots
BUY
$458.00
$655.00
mytheresa
Coperni
Ring Swipe Leather Tote Bag
BUY
£335.00
Farfetch
Coperni
Mini Swipe Bag In Neon Green & Pink
BUY
$269.00
$455.00
END.
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted