Preen by Thornton Bregazzi

Asymmetric Draped Dress

$1365.00

Buy Now Review It

At mytheresa

Preen by Thornton Bregazzi turns the forever elegant LBD into a wearable work of art. Close-fitting at top and gently flared through its skirt, this style is sculpted with asymmetric lines and draping, a line of ruffled tulle at its neckline finishing the look with a touch of drama. Team yours with tall sandals in a flash of metallic.