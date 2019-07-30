Search
Products fromShopClothingSkirts
H&M

Asymmetric Chiffon Skirt

$79.99
At H&M
Calf-length, asymmetric skirt in airy chiffon with pleats for added fullness and draping. Concealed zip at back. Chiffon liner skirt.
Featured in 1 story
A Wedding-Guest Outfit For Every Beach Destination
by Emily Ruane