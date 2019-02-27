Skip navigation!
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sandals
Staud
Astrid Sandal Navy
£207.09
Buy Now
Review It
At Staud
Meet the Astrid - sister to Billie, this strappy wedge compliments all of your Spring and Summer outfits perfectly without being too bulky. Available in leather and suede.
