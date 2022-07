Aritzia

Assembly Sweater

$78.00

Buy Now Review It

At Aritzia

Just add horse This is a cropped V-neck polo shirt with short raglan sleeves and fully fashioned construction. It's knit with soft cotton yarn using a Jersey stitch for a soft drape and a smooth, flat feel. This version comes in a yarn-dyed stripe pattern that's been woven in, as opposed to printed on, for a more dimensional look.