Alo

Aspire Tank

$48.00

Buy Now Review It

At Alo

description Meet your new go-to, the Aspire Tank. This wear-everyday style goes above and beyond. Designed on-body to fit every size perfectly, with a soft, cropped body and casual ribbing. We love it with high-waist capris & shorts. Super-versatile cropped fit On-trend rib Designed & uniquely fit to flatter every size Wear-tested by our in-house team for the perfect fit fit Cropped, slim Model is 5’10”, with a 33” bust, 24” waist & 34.5” hips – she wears size XS. fabrication Lightweight 2x1 rib knit Odor resistant Machine wash cold with like colors. Tumble dry low; low iron. Do not dry clean.