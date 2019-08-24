Search
Products fromShopClothingShorts
ASOS

Asos Design X Laquan Smith Legging Shorts In Glitter Stripe

$56.00
At ASOS
Shorts by ASOS DESIGN Designed in collaboration with LaQuan Smith. Stretch waistband. Glitter striped design. More is definitely more. Body-Conscious fit. Holds you close. Exclusive to ASOS.
Featured in 1 story
Shop The Entire LaQuan Smith x ASOS Collection
by Channing Hargrove