Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
ASOS DESIGN
Asos Design Trapeze Midi Sundress
£28.00
Buy Now
Review It
At ASOS
Trapeze Midi Sundress
Need a few alternatives?
Cecile Bahansen
Oversized Cotton-blend Dress
£735.00
£441.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Reformation
Creed Dress
$248.00
$124.00
from
Reformation
BUY
Weekday
Meja Dress
£35.00
from
Weekday
BUY
Weekday
Helga Dress
£55.00
from
Weekday
BUY
More from ASOS DESIGN
ASOS DESIGN
Trapeze Midi Sundress
£28.00
from
ASOS
BUY
ASOS DESIGN
Natural Straw Easy Boater With Size Adjuster
£12.00
from
ASOS
BUY
ASOS DESIGN
Cat Eye Bevelled Sunglasses
£10.00
from
ASOS
BUY
ASOS DESIGN
V Front V Back Smock Mini Dress In Cotton
£25.00
from
ASOS
BUY
More from Dresses
Cecile Bahansen
Oversized Cotton-blend Dress
£735.00
£441.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Reformation
Creed Dress
$248.00
$124.00
from
Reformation
BUY
Weekday
Meja Dress
£35.00
from
Weekday
BUY
Weekday
Helga Dress
£55.00
from
Weekday
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted