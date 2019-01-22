Search
Products fromShopAccessoriesSunglasses & Eyewear
ASOS

Asos Design Slim Cat Rectangle Fashion Sunglasses

$19.00
At ASOS
Sunglasses by ASOS DESIGN For your eyes only. Lightweight frames. Adjustable silicone nose pads for added comfort. Dark-tinted lenses. Slim arms with curved temple tips for a secure fit.
Featured in 1 story
ASOS Sold 20,000 Pairs Of Cat Eye Sunglasses
by Channing Hargrove