Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Intimates
ASOS DESIGN
Asos Design Seamless Shaping Smoothing Lace Short
£14.00
Buy Now
Review It
At ASOS
ASOS DESIGN Seamless Shaping Smoothing Lace Short
Need a few alternatives?
Miraclesuit
Miraclesuit High Waisted Slip
BUY
£52.00
John Lewis
Maidenform
Firm Control Half Slip With Built-in Knickers
BUY
£33.00
La Redoute
Wolford
Sheer Touch Forming Skirt
BUY
£88.00
Wolford
Next
Nude Firm Tummy Control Strapless Slip
BUY
£20.00
Next
More from ASOS DESIGN
ASOS DESIGN
Penny Platform Mary Jane Heeled Shoes In Black
BUY
£28.00
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN
Mid Square Sunglasses In Black
BUY
£8.00
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN
Fisherman Sandals In Black
BUY
£20.00
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN
Metal Angled Sunglasses In Gold With Smoke Lens
BUY
£10.00
ASOS
More from Intimates
Miraclesuit
Miraclesuit High Waisted Slip
BUY
£52.00
John Lewis
Maidenform
Firm Control Half Slip With Built-in Knickers
BUY
£33.00
La Redoute
Wolford
Sheer Touch Forming Skirt
BUY
£88.00
Wolford
Next
Nude Firm Tummy Control Strapless Slip
BUY
£20.00
Next
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted