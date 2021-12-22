ASOS DESIGN Curve

Asos Design Curve Bias Slip Midi Dress In Chocolate Satin

$45.00

Buy Now Review It

At ASOS

PRODUCT CODE 106899519 Brand This is ASOS DESIGN – your go-to for all the latest trends, no matter who you are, where you’re from and what you’re up to. Exclusive to ASOS, our universal brand is here for you, and comes in all our fit ranges: ASOS Curve, Tall, Petite, and Maternity. Created by us, styled by you.