United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
asobu
Asobu Insulated Whiskey Glass And Stainless Steel Sleeve (black)
$25.99
NO MORE WARM WHISKEY - Keep your hands warm and your whiskey cold with our insulated stainless sleeve for your whiskey glasss STAINLESS STEEL INSULATED - Our sleeve is designed to keep your whiskey chilled until the last drop without the taste of a stainless steel cup SECURE RUBBER BAND - The band on top keeps your whiskey glass secure in the insulating sleeve DOUBLE WALLED - Chill your whiskey not your hands with the double walls that protect your whiskey INDOOR OR OUTDOOR - Great for use indoors and durable enough for backyard, poolside or BBQ parties