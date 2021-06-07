asobu

Asobu Insulated Whiskey Glass And Stainless Steel Sleeve (black)

$25.99

Buy Now Review It

NO MORE WARM WHISKEY - Keep your hands warm and your whiskey cold with our insulated stainless sleeve for your whiskey glasss STAINLESS STEEL INSULATED - Our sleeve is designed to keep your whiskey chilled until the last drop without the taste of a stainless steel cup SECURE RUBBER BAND - The band on top keeps your whiskey glass secure in the insulating sleeve DOUBLE WALLED - Chill your whiskey not your hands with the double walls that protect your whiskey INDOOR OR OUTDOOR - Great for use indoors and durable enough for backyard, poolside or BBQ parties