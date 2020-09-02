Lindsay King-Miller

Ask A Queer Chick: A Guide To Sex, Love, And Life For Girls Who Dig Girls

This guide to sex, love and life for girls who like girls is useful whether you're a lady-dating veteran or still trying to come out to yourself. "Fresh and authentic...[King-Miller] combine[s] the'directness' of Dan Savage with the'compassion and gentleness' of Cheryl Strayed."--BITCH magazine Seasoned advice columnist and queer chick Lindsay King Miller cuts through all of the bizarre conditioning imparted by parents, romantic comedies, and The L Word to help queer readers live authentic, safe, happy, sexy lives. With advice on every aspect of life as a lesbian, gay, bisexual, or queer woman--from your first Pride to confronting discrimination in the workplace--there is guidance for some of the most major parts of living in a world that can vacillate between supportive and cruel. "Lindsay King-Miller is the cool, queer aunt you never had but always wanted--she is unrelentingly kind, totally funny, and no subject is off limits. Ask a Queer Chick is essential reading."--Jolie Kerr, author of My Boyfriend Barfed In My Handbag...And Other Things You Can't Ask Martha