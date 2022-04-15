L'Agence

Ashton Bouclé Tweed Shorts

$295.00

Buy Now Review It

At Intermix

Product Details L'Agence tailors their quintessential shorts in bouclé tweed for a polished ensemble. Back zip closure. Front slant pockets. Fabric: 90% cotton, 10% polyester Machine wash cold Imported Model is 5'10" and wearing size 4 Rise: 11" Inseam: 3" Please note: This item was pre-shot and written from a sample. Details including fabric, construction, and measurement are subject to slight variations from the pictured item.