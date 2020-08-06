Rivet

Asher Modern Storage Ottoman, Pink

$78.57 $59.80

Buy Now Review It

Complete your modern-style interior decorating with this tastefully elegant ottoman. With a sleek design and a storage compartment under its lid, this ottoman is an ideal combination of style, comfort, and functionality. 15.75"W x 15.75"D x 16"H; seat height: 16"H; seat depth: 15.75"D Solid-wood frame with 100% polyester upholstery Storage ottoman with comfortable pink fabric This ottoman's simple elegance perfectly complements a modern-style room. No assembly required Avoid moisture. Wipe with a soft, dry cloth. Free returns for 30 days. 1-year warranty. An Amazon Brand - Complete your modern-style interior decorating with this tastefully elegant ottoman. With a sleek design and a storage compartment under its lid, this ottoman is an ideal combination of style, comfort, and functionality.