Susan Alexandra

Ash Bag

£240.00

Buy Now Review It

At The Modern Society

FL - ASH back to the 70s with this technicolour dream bag. Inspired by all things free and groovy, this patchwork creation from Susan Alexandra is made in NYC, using over 1500 beads. Pretty jazzy. Dimensions Length: 17.78cm / Width: 21cm Strap Length: 43cm To enquire about availability please contact online@themodernsociety.com or call on +44 (0) 20 7729 0311