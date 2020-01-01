The Ordinary

Ascorbyl Tetraisopalmitate Solution 20% In Vitamin F

Supercharged with an oil-soluble derivative of vitamin C (the Ascorbyl Tetraisopalmitate that gives this treatment its title) The Ordinary’s Ascorbyl Tetraisopalmitate Solution 20% in Vitamin F offers unbelievable brightening benefits. The high potency (yet gentle) solution works to block pigment production and increase cell turnover and, as well as oil-format vitamin C, the formula is enhanced with vitamin F, known to provide the skin with essential fatty acids. A few drops of this light oil-textured treatment are enough – simply apply to the entire face morning and night.