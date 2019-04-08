Textention

Artificial Pearl Hairpins

$2.25

Buy Now Review It

BUYER NOTICE: ONLY FROM Aguder / Textention IS ORIGINAL. OTHER LINKS IS FAKE, especially the lower price. Buyer should be check the feedback before make the order! The fake seller they dont ship the items. Please Check * Artificial Pearl Hairpins Handmade Bridesmaid Hair Clips * AGUDER fabulous and elegant hair pins is totally handmade, it is made of hight quality artificial pearls. You can decorate any hairstyle and it will complement even the most restraint dress. * NOTICE * Please allow slight size difference due to manual measurement, because the photo display reasons, picture can not guarantee the color of page display product and the true colors of the products is completely consistent, I will try to explain it. * RETURN P0LICY * 1. Products with quality-related issues may be returned for a refund or exchange by contacting us within 3 days of receiving your items. 2. Any product that has been used does not qualify for return or exchange. 3. All returned items must be in brand-new condition, unused and with original label. * Maintenance * 1. Please try not to let accessory with water, alkali liquor and other caustic liquids. 2. Please take off accessory before take exercises. 3. Please make sure to take off accessory before go to bed at night, please put accessory in a closed package.