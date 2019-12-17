Wreath and Vine

💋💑 👨‍❤️‍💋‍👨 🎄 Legend Says: peace, strength, health, fertility and love will be granted to all who kiss beneath mistletoe! So pucker up and increase your chances of some holiday "smooches" with this artificial mistletoe bouquet! Can be used over a door, as a tree ornament, an embellishment on your holiday packaging or also makes a great stocking stuffer, hostess gift or for use at your holiday parties year after year! -------------------------------- MISTLETOE FAQ'S 📏 Finished size - approximately 5" T x 4" W (depending on manipulation of leaves) ➰ A small loop is at the top for quick and easy hanging 👐🏾 Each will vary just slightly in size and material placement due to the handmade nature ----------------------------------- QUESTIONS❓ Please ask! We are very responsive and happy to help! ---------------------------------- Thanks for visiting us! Wreath and Vine 2017-2019 WreathAndVine