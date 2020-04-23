Bungalow Rose

Arteaga Navy/grayy Area Rug

$271.00 $94.99

Warming up hardwood and tile floors while setting the stage for the rest of your ensemble, area rugs are essential for nearly any room in your abode. Made in Turkey, this one is constructed from polypropylene, a colorfast and stain-resistant material that naturally repels moisture – making cleanup a cinch! It features a .38" pile height, so it’s ideal for areas with high foot traffic – especially in homes with little ones and four-legged friends running around.