Shu Uemura Art Of Hair

Color Lustre Brilliant Glaze Treatment Masque

$68.00 $47.60

Buy Now Review It

At LookFantastic

A luxurious, color protecting mask, the Shu Uemura Art of Hair Color Lustre Brilliant Glaze Treatment Masque is designed for natural to color treated hair. Infused with rich musk rose oil and goji berry extract, the rich formula intensively nourishes locks and provides them with a polished look while protecting color vibrancy and preventing fade. Ideal for weekly use on fine hair or daily use on thick hair instead of a conditioner, it gives weightless shine with every wash. The Rose of Japan scent of this mask is composed of fruity, floral and woody notes and will transform your daily shower into an adventure.