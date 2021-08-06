Drops Of Dopamine

Art Deco Vibrant Amber Butterfly Vanity Set

£50.00 £45.00

This gorgeous vanity set includes an amber pressed glass butterfly vanity tray and original matching pot and dish. Vanity sets are perfect for keeping all of your trinkets and skincare products safe in one place; they are great kept at your beside or on your bath side. The pots are perfect for keeping cotton pads or jewellery safe and organised. One available. Amazing vintage condition. This set is over 100 years old. Dimensions: 30cm L x 23cm W, Pot 10cm W x 11cm H, Dish 9cm L x 7cm W