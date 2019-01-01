Art Dad X Off-white Cigars And Tequila Cotton-jersey T-shirt
$240.00
At Selfridges
Tremaine Emory and DJ Acyde dreamed up the concept of Art Dad during a late-night conversation about Kanye West’s Madison Square Garden show. It wasn’t long after that Off-White c/o Virgil Abloh text them to collaborate. Rewriting the retro rules with signature branding, this oversized cotton-jersey T-shirt features dropped shoulders and a 1970s-inspired ‘Cigars and Tequila’ print. Partner yours with flared jeans and low-top sneakers.