At Free People

Style No. 62778873; Color Code: 000 Dame’s Arousal Serum is a pH-balanced formula with natural ingredients that bring a warming tingle to intimate moments. One pump heightens awareness, stirs the nerve endings, and increases pleasure. This water-based, vegan serum is derived from peppermint, ginger, and cinnamon. 1 fl oz./ 30mL Shelf Life: 24 months after opening pH: ~4 Cruelty-free, Vegan Ingestible Free of glycerin, parabens, gluten, and hormones Safe for use with sex toys and condoms How to Use: Apply 1 to 2 drops to your finger, then massage externally. Feel a warm, tingly sensation within seconds. Repeat as desired. Apply the serum conservatively, as each individual has unique and personal sensitivity. Ingredients: Water*, Propanediol, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis*, Mentha Piperita Oil (Terpene-free), Rosmarinus Officinalis, Cinnamomum Zeylanicum*, Mixed Tocopherols*, Polyacrylate-13, Polyisobutene, Polysorbate 20, Hydroxyethyl Cellulose* Naturally derived compound, Sodium Benzoate, Zanthoxylum Americanum*, Zingiber Officinale*, Potassium Sorbate, Sucralose (less than 1%), Natural Flavors* *denotes natural ingredients